Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Destry Allyn Is Engaged

The Spielberg family has a big reason to celebrate this holiday weekend: Destry Allyn Spielberg is engaged!

Famed director Steven Spielberg‘s youngest child shared the personal news on social media on Friday, confirming that she is set to marry actor Genc Legrand.

“Holy cannoli, I’m engaged!!!” 23-year-old Spielberg announced on Instagram. “I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!!”

The I Know This Much Is True actress also was not shy about showing off her engagement sparkler on social media, posting both a photo of the oval diamond and a video of herself with it on her hand.

There was no shortage of well wishes for the future husband and wife as stars like Julianne Moore, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Ellen Fanning commented on the post.

“AHHH!! Congratulations you beautiful couple!!!!” Fanning wrote.

Kaitlyn Dever added, “BEAUTIFUL COUPLE congrats des.”