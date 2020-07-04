Sooraj Pancholi’s reacts to speculation linking him to Disha Salian

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked off many conspiracy theories bordering his loss of life. Although we will not know the precise motive guiding Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide right up until the investigation by the Mumbai law enforcement is accomplished, netizens have presently occur up with theories. 1 this sort of rumour backlinks Sooraj Pancholi to Sushant’s previous supervisor Disha Salian’s loss of life.





It all began with a social media publish that claimed a link among Sooraj and Disha. On the other hand, the Mumbai Law enforcement later on was quoted declaring the rumours were being untrue and baseless. Sooraj Pancholi reacted to these rumours through an job interview with a foremost information portal. He claimed, “I really don’t even know Disha. I under no circumstances achieved her in my existence. I only realized about her immediately after her loss of life, and then later on Sushant’s loss of life, that far too by way of social media. I’d under no circumstances interacted, really don’t know what she even appeared like. It is inappropriate to chat [like this] about men and women who are no for a longer time there. Assume about the girl’s loved ones, her brother and sister, and what they are heading by way of correct now. It is disheartening not due to the fact they are crafting about me but you are crafting this about a person who is not there any longer.”

Sooraj was final observed in Satellite Shankar which was produced in 2019.