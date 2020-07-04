Sia Soliola could miss the rest of the season after scans reveal facial fracture

Canberra forward Sia Soliola could miss the rest of the regular season after scans confirmed he suffered a facial fracture in last night’s win over St George Illawarra.

Soliola suffered the injury after a head clash with Dragons prop Blake Lawrie and was taken to hospital immediately after the incident.

The club said Soliola will meet with a surgeon on Monday once the swelling subsides, which will give a clearer indication of how long he’ll be sidelined for.

But Canberra coach Ricky Stuart told the ABC earlier today that it’s likely to be a three-month injury, effectively ending the 33-year-old’s season.

The big forward could at least joke about the incident on Saturday, posting a scan of his fractured face to Instagram with the caption “at least my teeth are intact.”

Soliola’s name is the latest on a growing injury list for Canberra, with John Bateman and Corey Horsburgh also sidelined.

The Raiders play Melbourne next Saturday.