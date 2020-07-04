Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain By

two/two © . Royal Dutch Shell CEO van Beurden attends the St. Petersburg Intercontinental Financial Discussion board



AMSTERDAM () – Royal Dutch Shell (L:) is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil firm’s main govt Ben van Beurden mentioned in a Dutch newspaper job interview revealed on Saturday.

Anglo-Dutch shopper merchandise large Unilever (L:) (AS:) mentioned final thirty day period it programs to ditch its twin Anglo-Dutch lawful construction and make a one entity in Britain.

Van Beurden did not explicitly say Shell wishes to go its headquarters, het Financieele Dagblad mentioned.

“You always need to keep thinking,” Shell’s Van Beurden instructed the newspaper. “Nothing is permanent and of course we will look at the business climate. But moving your headquarters is not a trivial measure. You cannot think too lightly about that.”

A Shell spokesman verified the CEO’s feedback to and mentioned the organization was searching at methods to simplify its twin construction, as it experienced been performing for numerous a long time.

Shell has a advanced Anglo-Dutch keeping construction with a tax residency and headquarters in the Netherlands and a registered office environment in Britain.

Unilever’s choice to go adopted the scrapping in 2018 of a program by Dutch Primary Minister Mark Rutte to do absent with a 15% dividend withholding tax.

Shell’s company construction capabilities the mum or dad organization headquarters in The Hague but two share courses and other preparations to avert the Dutch govt from levying withholding tax on dividends paid out to shareholders of its previous British arm.

The arrangement has arrive underneath renewed scrutiny following the Dutch govt tried using to scrap the dividend tax as an incentive to persuade Unilever to unify its twin construction in Rotterdam.

Rutte deserted the program following a well-known outcry more than the tax lower, which was observed as a present to prosperous foreigners.

Shell has regularly lobbied in opposition to the dividend tax, which it suggests helps make funding dividends, share acquire-backs and acquisitions much more tough.