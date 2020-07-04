Sharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021 By

© .



TOKYO () – Japan’s Sharp Corp (T:) stated on Saturday it is sticking to an initial system to list its notebook creating unit in the organization yr from upcoming April, denying a media report that it may well get the unit general public this yr.

The Osaka-based mostly electronics agency hopes to begin preparations this yr for the notebook unit’s original general public providing, and there are no alterations to the initial system to list the unit in the upcoming economic yr, a Sharp spokesman stated.

The Asian Evaluation experienced quoted Sharp Chairman and Main Government Tai Jeng-wu as indicating on Thursday he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the conclude of 2020.

Sharp purchased https://www.reuters.com/post/us-toshiba-sharp-laptop/sharp-to-get-toshiba-laptop-organization-challenge-one-eight-billion-in-new-shares-idUSKCN1J101M Dynabook from Toshiba Corp (T:) for $36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market place it experienced stop 8 many years prior.