Sharks Moylan goes down with hamstring, Cronulla thump Titans

Cronulla Sharks fullback Matt Moylan could find himself back on the sidelines after suffering another hamstring injury.

The Sharks made it three wins in a row with a 40-10 thumping of the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But they were dealt a cruel blow to their star fullback who yet again succumbed to a hamstring issue just 29 minutes into the match.

Moylan had only just returned to the side two weeks ago after having nursed a previous hamstring issue.

(Fox)

At this stage, it remains unclear as to what the next steps will be with the club likely to provide an update after scans in the coming days.

The 29-year-old was limited to just 11 games in 2019 due to his ongoing soft tissue injuries. Today’s setback could be the 9th hamstring injury that’s come Moylan’s way in the past three years.

However, today’s win puts the Sharks back in the top eight.

Cronulla will face Penrith next Saturday afternoon at Bankwest Stadium in round 9 of the NRL season.