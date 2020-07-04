Seven police hurt in violence at London music event By





() – Seven police officers had been wounded in violence at an unlicensed musical event in the British money as they sought to split up a group that posed a danger to community well being for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, police stated on Saturday.

All those at Friday’s event turned violent and threw projectiles at police as they entered an estate at Havelock Near in West London, the police stated in a assertion.

“Officers encountered bricks and other missiles being thrown at them,” police stated, including that the accumulating was finally dispersed with no arrests.

“We are aware of injuries to seven officers as a result of the hostility.”

These kinds of gatherings had been unlawful and offered a danger to community well being amid the virus outbreak, they additional.

A dispersal zone has been authorised in the place, for which police have been given cease and research powers.