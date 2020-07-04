Rocket Mortgage Classic: Matthew Wolff moves three ahead in Detroit | Golf News



















3:12



A look back at the best of the action from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Matthew Wolff is closing in on a second PGA Tour title after taking a three-shot advantage into the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The world No 108 – without a worldwide top-10 since his breakthrough victory at the 3M Open last July – mixed an eagle and birdies with three bogeys to post a round-of-the-day 64 at Detroit Golf Club.

Wolff’s second successive 64 gives him a commanding advantage over Ryan Armour and Bryson DeChambeau, with Ireland’s Seamus Power in the group of four players sharing fourth spot on 14 under.

DeChambeau is the only player to post top-10 finishes in all three events since the PGA Tour’s restart

Heading into the weekend a shot off the pace, Wolff rolled in a five-foot birdie at the first but missed an effort from the same distance to save par at the next, before firing his approach at the third to tap-in range and picking up a shot from 10 feet at the next.

Wolff drained a 35-footer at the fifth and splashed out of the greenside bunker at the seventh to set up a kick-in birdie, only to follow a close-range gain at the eighth with back-to-back bogeys around the turn.

1:17 Matthew Wolff explains how taking a new mindset towards golf has helped him move top of the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Matthew Wolff explains how taking a new mindset towards golf has helped him move top of the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 21-year-old responded by converting from eight feet at the 12th and draining a 15-foot eagle at the 14th to move ahead, with further birdies at the 15th and 17th extending Wolff’s advantage.

Armour had set the early pace after following three birdies in the first four holes with a two-putt birdie at the seventh and by making a 15-footer at the ninth, seeing him reach the turn in 31.

The world No 194 added another birdie from 10 feet at the 15th but racked up a double-bogey seven at the 17th after three-putting from 25 feet, but responded by nailing a winding 20-footer at the last to get to 16 under.

DeChambeau is also three off the pace after four birdies in the last six holes saw him card a five-under 67, with overnight co-leader Chris Kirk a further two strokes back alongside Power, Mark Hubbard and Troy Merritt.

Power carded four birdies and a lone bogey in a three-under 69

FedExCup leader Webb Simpson slipped six off the pace after a final-hole bogey saw him close a one-under 71, with Viktor Hovland and Matt Wallace among the others also on 13 under.

Who will win the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Live coverage of the final round begins with Featured Groups on Sunday from 1.15pm on Golf, ahead of full coverage from 6pm.