“Rise Up Rally” scheduled Saturday at Denver’s Manual High School

Another protest is scheduled Saturday evening at Denver’s Manual High School, adding to the long line of rallies and demonstrations in the city over recent weeks.

Organized and publicized on Facebook by 10 for 10, a self-described “group of Black young men aimed on uniting their communities and Black men through community service initiatives.”

The rally is scheduled at the school, 1700 E. 28th Ave., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As of Saturday morning 366 people said on Facebook that they would attend the rally and nearly 2,000 others signaled they were interested in the event.

The protest, called “The Rise Up Rally” is meant to decry mass incarceration, the detention of immigrants, conditions on Native American reservations and the marginalization of women, according to the Facebook post.

It comes on the heels of a large protest Friday night, demanding the firing of officers involved in the death of Elijah McClain last year.

A representative for 10 for 10 could not immediately be reached for comment.