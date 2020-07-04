Ripple Likely Sold XRP in an Unregistered Securities Offering By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
In recent months, a number of class-action lawsuits have been filed against for selling its XRP token in an unregistered securities offering. So far, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has not published any official statement on this, which has kept everyone guessing.

To help put an end to the uncertainty, Chris Giancarlo, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, published a paper last week arguing that Ripple’s XRP is not a security. Giancarlo is famous for helping establish the CFTC’s stance that (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are not securities. So, it would seem that he is the right person to be making this case.

