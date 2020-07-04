Queenslanders pack nightclubs in celebration of easing restrictions

Queenslanders were being observed hitting the city very last night time to mark a new milestone of easing coronavirus restrictions.

Phase 3 restrictions have now been lifted throughout the point out which means substantial functions, nightclubbing and group activity are all permitted.

Films from very last night time display jovial teams packing into bars and golf equipment to appreciate their initial night time out in nearly 4 months.

Queensland has recorded no new situations right away as point out well being authorities struggle to preserve quantities down.

In the meantime, NSW has recorded 6 new situations of the virus as of 8pm very last night time, Friday July three.

5 of the new situations are returned travellers who are now endeavor two months in lodge quarantine.