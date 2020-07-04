Home Entertainment Quavo Buys Saweetie Two $50K Purses For B’day – She Starts Twerking!!...

Quavo Buys Saweetie Two $50K Purses For B’day – She Starts Twerking!! (Video)

Yesterday was female rapper Saweetie’s birthday and her boyfriend Quavo surprised her with an amazing present.

Quavo bought Saweetie two limited edition Hermes Birkin handbags, each one cost $50,000. And she was so happy that she started spontaneously twerking.

