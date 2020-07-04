Quavo Buys Saweetie Two $50K Purses For B’day – She Starts Twerking!! (Video)

Yesterday was female rapper Saweetie’s birthday and her boyfriend Quavo surprised her with an amazing present.

Quavo bought Saweetie two limited edition Hermes Birkin handbags, each one cost $50,000. And she was so happy that she started spontaneously twerking.

Here’s video:

Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, is rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos. Quavo is related to his fellow Migos members, being Takeoff’s uncle and Offset’s cousin.

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is a rapper. After the release of her debut single, “Icy Girl”, she was signed to Warner Bros. Records in partnership with Artistry Worldwide. She released her debut extended play, High Maintenance, on March 16, 2018. Her second EP Icy was released in March 2019, and spawned the hit single “My Type.”