Pusha T Fires Shots At Drake In New Pop Smoke Collaboration!

Pop Smoke’s album was supposed to include a collaboration track called “Paranoid” between the deceased rapper, Young Thug, Gunna, and Pusha T. And in that song, MTO News has confirmed that Pusha appears to diss Drake.

According to a report by Hip-Hop Lately, Pusha T was also supposed to appear on the same track called “Paranoid” alongside them. The publication cites a Youtube video claiming to be the leaked song, as well as some lyrics to the song that were published on Genius.

On his reported verse, Pusha appears to take aim at his longtime foe, Drake, by making a dig about Mississauga, the neighbouring city to Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Check out Pusha’s whole verse below: