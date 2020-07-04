Priyanka Chopra shares a video as she celebrates 20 years in showbiz

Today marks a special day for Priyanka Chopra as the actress has now completed two decades in the entertainment business. From being crowned as Miss World to ruling Bollywood like a true queen, Priyanka really is a star in every sense.

In fact, many would argue that her story too is nothing short of a typical Bollywood flick. Hailing from Bareilly, she left her family and shifted base to Mumbai. After being crowned as Miss World in 2000, she starred in the Tamil film, Tamizhan in 2002 and went on to debut in Bollywood with the film, in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) in the following year. The actress is now married to pop star Nick Jonas and has both Bollywood and Hollywood projects in the pipeline. Celebrating Priyanka’s twenty years in the business, Ozzy Production, a female editor from Berlin put together a little compilation as a tribute. Priyanka shared the video and wrote, “Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I hope to meet you all someday. Meanwhile, I want to celebrate with all of you… stay tuned! Thank you #PCManiacs.”













There truly is no stopping this Desi girl!