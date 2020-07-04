Priyanka Chopra bids an emotional farewell to Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan’s passing absent took the whole movie marketplace by shock. The ace choreographer was a person who affected Bollywood stars throughout various generations. From Sridevi to Sara Ali Khan, Saroj Khan took various Bollywood actresses beneath her wing and groomed them to be their ideal when it arrived to movie tunes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who experienced labored intently with Saroj Khan, penned an emotional observe following studying about her demise. Sharing a image of the late choreographer, Priyanka wrote, “To me, she’ll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤°à¥Â… May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji… #RIPSarojKhan. Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius… Saroj ji was many things to many people.” Consider a appear at her tweet down below.

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July three, 2020

We share our condolences with her family members and shut kinds.