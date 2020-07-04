Prince Andrew blasted for subjecting Jeffrey Epstein victims to ‘torture test’

Prince Andrew is subjecting victims of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to a “torture test” by withholding ­information on the investigation, a US law firm claims.

Audrey Strauss, the performing US Legal professional for the Southern District of New York, questioned of Prince Andrew : “When is he likely to inform what he is aware? He desires to do that. He desires to do it with no hold off.

“It is so traumatising and tricky for the victims not to know the fact. This sort of torture check that Prince Andrew is subjecting the victims to, like will he or will not he give a assertion, if he will, when?”







(Graphic: UGC)



She spoke out soon after British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on Thursday at her £860,000 house in Bradford, New Hampshire and billed with sexual offences versus minors.

Maxwell, 58, is accused of procuring 3 underage women for Epstein to have intercourse with involving 1994 and 1997, and participating in sexual exercise with them herself. She denies the promises.

The socialite, a extended-time period mate of Andrew, 60, was explained to have been close to the night time Epstein’s “teenage sex slave” Virginia Giuffre promises she experienced intercourse with the prince in London in March 2001.

Giuffre explained she cried “tears of joy” at information of Maxwell’s arrest.

Andrew and his authorized staff ­vehemently deny her allegations.

Legal professional Brad Edwards, who signifies 55 ladies, explained he thinks the prince is “deliberately evading authorities”.

He extra: “There’s customers who are common with the reality that he was close to and, you know, they are common with the proof.

“They know that he was on the flight logs. They know that he was in Ghislaine’s condominium with Virginia Roberts [Giuffre].

“These are items that he really should be, you know, sort of possessing up to.

“The reality that he is not is quite irritating to the victims.”

Andrew’s authorized staff explained: “The Duke of York has provided his guidance to the Section of Justice investigation on a amount of events this 12 months.

“In ­addition, the performing team have proactively contacted the DoJ 2 times in the very last thirty day period and have acquired no reaction.

“That is why we stay completely bewildered by the DoJ’s method.

“A ask for from a industrial legislation company is not and never ever will be the similar as an formal judicial procedure.”

Epstein’s previous mentor Steven Hoffenberg claimed Maxwell was “fully cooperating” with the FBI and explained that some of the world’s most highly effective individuals may well be “very worried”.

Yesterday, US president Donald Trump’s son Eric tweeted a picture of Maxwell with previous US chief Monthly bill Clinton. He captioned it: “Birds of a feather.”

But the tweet blew up in his experience when countless numbers started replying with quite a few images of his father with Maxwell.

The socialite is staying held with no bail in New Hampshire and is predicted to show up in a New York court docket possibly currently or Monday.