Photo: The Kapoor family has an important message for you this quarantine weekend

With India’s Covid-19 scenarios soaring every passing working day and having the country’s complete determine to six,48,315 on Saturday, best politicians and stars from all corners are urging people to continue to be protected amidst the lockdown. Using to her Instagram deal with these days, Bollywood attractiveness Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo collage of her complete family donning a mask. The photo incorporated her partner Saif Ali Khan alongside with son Taimur, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and partner Bharat Sahni, and also cousins Armaan and Adar Jain.





As the collage read through, “Happy weekend everyone!! Wear a mask and stay safe”, Bebo even more included to it declaring, “Kapoor fam suggests, ‘wear your masks’.





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mentioned Ali Khan have not too long ago began heading out for strolls shut to their Mumbai home but the duo tends to make confident to generally have their masks on.

In the meantime, on the specialist entrance, Kareena will be upcoming noticed in Laal Singh Chaddha reverse Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is envisioned to strike the screens on Xmas 2020.