PGA Tour live stream: How to watch the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic online from anywhere

After resuming play just four weeks ago, the PGA Tour is heading to Detroit this weekend for the second edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Once again there will be no fans in attendance which means there won’t be any grandstands at the tournament but all four days of the event will be shown live and we have all the details on how you can watch the world’s top golfers tee off at home. The first Rocket Mortgage Classic was held last year and it replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour. Despite being the last player to get into the field, Nathan Lashley ended up defeating Doc Redman by six strokes to win the tournament and earn his first PGA Tour victory finishing with a 25-under par. Will Lashley be able to play as well as he did last year and win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second year in a row?

While the field isn’t quite as loaded as it was during the PGA Tour’s first three weeks of play, a number of big names in golf will be in attendance including Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Reed. Unfortunately, once again Tiger Woods has made the decision to sit this tournament out. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will see 156 golfers play 18 holes at the Detroit Golf Club over four rounds with one round being played on each day of the tournament. Although the Detroit Golf Club features two 18-hole courses, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be played on the North Course which is 7,334 yards in length with the longest hole being No. 4 at 635 yards and the shortest hole being No. 15 at 160 yards. Whether you follow the PGA Tour closely or just want to tune in to watch some of the top players in golf play at the Detroit Golf Club this weekend, we’ll show you how to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on TV or online from anywhere in the world. 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic – When and where? The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan from July 2-5. The tournament will consist of four rounds and one round will be played each day. Round 2 will start at 6:45am ET / 3:45am PT on Friday and Rounds 3 and 4 will begin at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday and Sunday. How to watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch this weekend’s tournament at the Detroit Golf Club. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

Live stream the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the U.S. If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic on television via the Golf Channel. The network will show round 2 of the tournament beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday and it will show rounds 3 and 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday and Sunday. You can also stream the whole tournament online on Golf Channel’s website but you will need to log in using the credentials from your cable provider. If your cable package doesn’t include the Golf Channel, you can also watch rounds 3 and 4 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the 202 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the Golf Channel so you can watch the PGA Tour online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you. fuboTV – $54.99 per month – fuboTV’s standard plan includes the Golf Channel as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.

Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to the Golf Channel, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to the Golf Channel as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to the Golf Channel you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.