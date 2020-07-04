Perfectly Cast Child Actors

Recently we asked the Community which child actor was *perfectly* cast. There were a ton of great submissions, but a handful of actors appeared again and again in the comments. Here are some of the most mentioned!
Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1.
Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things
2.
River Phoenix in Stand By Me
3.
Quvenzhané Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild
4.
Jacob Tremblay in Room and Wonder
5.
Roman Griffin Davis in Jojo Rabbit
6.
Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone
7.
Kiernan Shipka in Mad Men
8.
Saoirse Ronan in Atonement
9.
Dakota Fanning in I Am Sam (and everything else)
10.
Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things
11.
Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project
12.
Aidan Gallagher in The Umbrella Academy
13.
Jahi Di’Allo Winston in The New Edition Story
14.
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things
15.
Mckenna Grace in Gifted (and basically everything)
16.
Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense
17.
Anna Chlumsky in My Girl
18.
Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the Vampire
19.
Finn Wolfhard in It and It Chapter Two
20.
Mara Wilson in Matilda
21.
And finally, Jaeden Martell in It and Defending Jacob
