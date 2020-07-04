Pats fan stole Giants’ SB XLII rings because they ‘didn’t deserve them’

The Patriots were unable to complete their perfect season in 2008 after falling to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, and one New England fan didn’t take the loss lightly.

Months after the loss, Patriots fan Sean Murphy stole dozens of New York’s championship rings. After learning the rings were being manufactured in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Murphy broke into the jewelry store and stole a safe with 27 of the rings inside.

As Zeke Faux of Bloomberg wrote:

“There was a Super Bowl ring engraved (Michael) ‘Strahan’ and a few others that read (Eli) ‘Manning. By the time Murphy had finished loading up the box truck, he had more than $2 million of gold and jewelry and more than two dozen Super Bowl rings. ‘F—k ’em,’ he thought. ‘They don’t deserve them.'”

After an ex-girlfriend told investigators that Murphy gave a ring to her, he was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison for various crimes, which was later reduced to 13 on appeal.

The Patriots fan still has the rings, too, including one with Michael Strahan’s name on it. While he may wear the ring when he gets out of prison, there’s always the possibility he sells it for a boatload of money.

Since that 2008 loss, the Patriots have won three Super Bowls, all with former quarterback Tom Brady at the helm of the offense. They likely won’t get a chance to win another title until they find Brady’s successor, though it appears Cam Newton may just be that guy.