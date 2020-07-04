Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has reportedly removed his tattoo

Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly removed the Roman numeral 3 tattoo on his arm associated with the antigovernment militia group the Three Percenters.

According to TMZ Sports, the rookie Rohrwasser began the removal process almost immediately after the NFL Draft. He described the process as “physically painful.”

“I’m going to take ownership of it,” Rohrwasser said after the pictures surfaced. “This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”

Rohrwasser, a fifth-round selection, told reporters he got the tattoo when he was teenager, thinking at the that it was a patriotic tribute to the military.

He said he first learned the significance of the symbol shortly after the Draft, and once he discovered its meaning, he knew immediately that he wanted it gone. TMZ Sports reported that it took some to disappear.

“It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly,” he told WBZ-TV in April.