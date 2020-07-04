Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser gets Three Percenters tattoo removed

Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser was hit with backlash the day he was drafted by New England for his controversial Three Percenters tattoo — which is a group described as a dangerous right-wing militia with some chapters even being described as extreme racists.

The 23-year-old has lived up to his promise, though, and finally got his Three Percenters tattoo removed, according to TMZ.

Rohrwasser claimed he got the tattoo when he was 18-years-old because he thought it was a patriotic tribute to the military and didn’t know the group was associated with things such as racism.

The former Marshall kicker started the removal process almost immediately after he was drafted and described it as being a painful process… like most tattoo removals are.

Rohrwasser has apologized for the tattoo multiple times in the past, noting that he’s learned from this entire experience.

“I’m sorry for all my family that have to defend me,” Rohrwasser said, according to TMZ. “Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have, so to them, I’m sorry.

“I’m going to learn from this.”

Rohrwasser was selected by the Patriots with the 159th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and could potentially replace former longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski who was released in March.