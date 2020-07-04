Over 80 workers at Trevali Mining’s Santander mine test positive for COVID-19

Copper miner Trevali Mining claimed on Friday that a full of 82 workers have examined positive for COVID-19, the respiratory condition brought on by the novel coronavirus, at its Santander mine in Peru, in which functions have been suspended.

The organization claimed late in June that 19 workers at the mine examined positive for the duration of regime tests, immediately after which the mine’s functions ended up suspended and 298 workers on the website underwent additional tests.

“A total of 82 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests,” the organization claimed in a assertion on Friday.

It additional that although a few workers are presently exhibiting moderate signs, all other workers are at present asymptomatic.

“Workers who have tested positive will remain in safe quarantine for up to two weeks,” the organization claimed.

“If symptoms develop, the affected workers will be transported to medical facilities for treatment.”

