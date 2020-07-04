Over 80 workers at Trevali Mining’s Santander mine test positive for COVID-19 By





() – miner Trevali Mining (TO:) explained on Friday that a full of 82 workers have examined positive for COVID-19, the respiratory ailment brought on by the novel coronavirus, at its Santander (MC:) mine in Peru, the place functions have been suspended.

The corporation explained late in June that 19 workers at the mine examined positive in the course of program tests, immediately after which the mine’s functions had been suspended and 298 workers on the internet site underwent even further tests.

“A total of 82 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests”, the corporation explained in a assertion on Friday.

It included that whilst a few workers are presently exhibiting moderate signs and symptoms, all other workers are presently asymptomatic.

“Workers who have tested positive will remain in safe quarantine for up to two weeks”, the corporation explained.

“If symptoms develop, the affected workers will be transported to medical facilities for treatment.”