Over 80 workers at Trevali Mining’s Santander mine test positive for COVID-19

Copper miner Trevali Mining explained on Friday that a full of 82 workers have examined positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness brought on by the novel coronavirus, at its Santander mine in Peru, the place functions have been suspended.

The firm explained late in June that 19 workers at the mine examined positive throughout regime screening, right after which the mine’s functions have been suspended and 298 workers on the web site underwent even more screening.

“A total of 82 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests,” the firm explained in a assertion on Friday.

It extra that even though 3 workers are presently exhibiting delicate signs, all other workers are presently asymptomatic.

“Workers who have tested positive will remain in safe quarantine for up to two weeks,” the firm explained.

“If symptoms develop, the affected workers will be transported to medical facilities for treatment.”

