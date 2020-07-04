OKEx Now Features Latin American Fiat Gateway with Latamex By Cointelegraph

OKEx Now Features Latin American Fiat Gateway with Latamex
OKEx, a major global cryptocurrency exchange, is embracing the Latin American crypto market by launching a fiat gateway for three local currencies.
According to a July 3 announcement, OKEx users can now buy (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in exchange for the Argentine peso (ARS), the Brazilian real (BRL), and the Mexican peso (MXN) via a direct bank transfer.
