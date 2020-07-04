NHL, NHLPA hoping to finalize CBA, return-to-play agreement Saturday?

The NHL and NHLPA are hoping that they will finalize a six-year CBA agreement Saturday along with a tentative agreement on Phase 3 and 4 protocols as well as a critical calendar, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Assuming it’s both finalized and ratified, it should provide the league some long-term economic stability with all the issues that have surrounded the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Assuming the new CBA is agreed upon, it would need to be ratified by the Board of Governors and the full membership of the NHLPA, where the players would get 72 hours, starting Monday.

While some details were leaked Friday , TSN’s Frank Severalli notes a few more additions to return-to-play discussions as well as other CBA changes: