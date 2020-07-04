Most states in for a wet Sunday

A low and front will clip southwest Western Australia on Sunday, generating strong winds, rain and storms.

Brisk winds around a broad high over the southeast will bring showers to southern South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and coastal New South Wales.

Meanwhile, humid winds will direct showers to northeast Queensland and the Top End.

Mostly sunny skies are expected over Sydney today, with a top of 18C and a low of 8C.

It comes after an active trough swept over northeastern NSW and southern Queensland on Friday, providing a quite the out-of-season light show.

Showers are expected to ease in Melbourne, as the mercury rises from 9 to 14C later in the day.

A cold front made for a cracking start to the weekend, delivering widespread falls of between 15 and 25cm of fresh snow to Victorian and NSW ski resorts on Friday night.

Brisbane residents will also get to enjoy sunny weather, and a balmy high of 21C, up from a chilly 7C.

Perth will see evening showers and possibly a late storm, with temperatures spanning 12 to 22C.

A possible shower will descend on Adelaide. The thermometer won’t budge higher than 15C today, following a low of 8C.

Hobart may also see showers today, with a low of 7C and a high of 13C.

Australian Capital Territory

Canberrans are in for partly cloudy skies, a low of just 2C and a high of 13C.

There is plenty of sunshine ahead for Darwin, as the city shrugs off the winter chill with temperatures of between 21 and 31C.