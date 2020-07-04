Moscow police detain 17 people at protest for journalist facing prison charges

Much more than a dozen people in Moscow have been detained following protesting exterior the Federal Stability Provider headquarters on Friday.

Authorities detained all around 17 people, which include journalists, who have been demonstrating from the prison charges confronted by Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva.

On Friday prosecutors demanded she gets a 6-calendar year prison sentence for allegedly justifying terrorism in a situation that has drawn outrage from supporters and legal rights teams.

Prokopyeva wrote an report on the explosion exterior a department of Russia’s major intelligence company in Arkhangelsk in 2018.

Russian authorities discovered the attacker as a neighborhood 17-calendar year-outdated boy and dealt with the assault as an act of terrorism.

In her view piece, Prokopyeva connected the attacker’s motives with the political weather in the state.

Following the publication, the journalist was accused of publicly justifying terrorism.

The courtroom is envisioned to announce the verdict on Monday.

The protesters concern that Prokopyeva’s situation could cause far more repressions in the state, as people are not able to protest lawfully owing to coronavirus constraints.

“Hereafter the society will be decaying, and the repression will strengthen until people start expressing their anger. I don’t know how far it (the repressions) can go.”

“We have the example of North Korea. I doubt anyone wants to have the same here,” a single of the protesters, Alexander Matskevich, stated.