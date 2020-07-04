Mexico’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 30,000 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


MEXICO CITY () – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 523 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 30,366, and 6,014 of new infections, bringing the total to 252,165.

The government has previously said the actual number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Citing unpublished figures from the country’s civil registry, broadcaster Milenio reported that as of June 19 almost twice as many people had died from the virus than reported by Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell.

was unable to verify the information.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR