Masahiro Tanaka hit in head by line drive during Yankees workout

Masahiro Tanaka was the victim of a frightening incident Saturday during a New York Yankees team workout.
Tanaka was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game. The pitcher stayed down for several minutes before being helped off the field.
This is terrifying and awful luck as well. Stanton’s reaction was telling, as was the fact that Tanaka’s teammates were quick to crowd around the mound to check on the pitcher.
Tanaka went 11-9 with a 4.45 ERA last season. He’s expected to be one of the mainstays of the Yankee rotation in 2020.