Man in his 20s is shot dead at point-blank range on London street

A man in his 20s was blasted at point-blank range seven times in Islington, north London this afternoon by a killer on a moped.

The victim was shot at 3.20pm and died at the scene.

According to Scotland Yard: ‘Officers attended with LAS and found a man, believed to be aged in his early 20s, suffering from gunshot injuries.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed on Roman Way, Islington at 3.20pm today

Police and paramedics battled to save the man’s life who was declared dead at the scene

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli described this afternoon’s murder as a ‘pointless death’

‘Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Next of kin have been informed.’

One witness, who saw the murder from his window said: ‘I heard around seven shots, ran to window, and a guy on a bike or moped rode off.

‘He was looking back. When I looked to the park, I could see a guy staggering then fell.

‘That was it then police came. They are taping the area now… No one’s allowed to leave.’

The witness who heard gunshots from his window in Islington added: ‘There’s always crime around here, the shooting is shocking, but not much of a surprise.

‘It’s not nice though, especially near the local park.’

The investigation is being led by detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide).

A full forensic examination is taking place at the scene searching for evidence while officers are canvassing the area looking for witnesses.

Nobody has been arrested yet in connection with the investigation.

Police are especially keen to talk to anyone who may have been driving along Roman Way around 3.20pm and have dash cam footage.

Scotland Yard said: ‘The public have a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need to hear from anyone who has information about this crime, or about someone they suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in organised crime.

‘If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you remain 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use.’

Police believe the killer approached his victim on a moped before opening fire