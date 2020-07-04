Man falls down air conditioning shaft on Gold Coast Star Casino roof

A 20-12 months-previous gentleman is fortunate to be alive immediately after slipping down an air-conditioner shaft on a Gold Coast on line casino roof.

Law enforcement say the gentleman experienced stumbled into a worksite at the Star Casino, when attendees noticed him strolling on the roof at one.30 this early morning.

It was not until eventually 5 several hours afterwards, a visitor at the on line casino listened to phone calls for enable from their balcony and lifted the alarm.

“We believe he was under the influence of alcohol or there may have been some word that he had taken some illicit drug as well,” Queensland Law enforcement Senior Sergeant Brett MacGibbon informed .

Firefighters experienced to abseil down the 9-metre shaft to retrieve the gentleman and law enforcement and paramedics labored jointly to pull them again up.

“He was just very grateful for everyone assisting him and actually getting him out of there, he’d been in there for quite a while,” Queensland Ambulance Service’s Liam Kingsbury claimed.

Remarkably, the man’s only accidents ended up a damaged hand and some again discomfort.