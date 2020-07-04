Lucky Brand files for bankruptcy as latest retail casualty of coronavirus By





By Kanishka Singh

() – Clothing firm Lucky Brand Dungarees is submitting for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it mentioned on Friday, starting to be the latest retailer to drop target to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization mentioned it experienced entered into a “stalking horse asset purchase agreement” with SPARC Team LLC, which owns manufacturers this sort of as Aeropostale and Nautica, for the sale of “substantially all” its running belongings.

This kind of a pact sets a starting off bid or minimally recognized offer you as a threshold for other possible customers if they want to bid.

Lucky Brand believed equally belongings and liabilities in the assortment of $100 million to $500 million, its submitting in the U.S. Individual bankruptcy Court docket of Delaware confirmed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted sales across all channels,” the firm’s interim main govt, Matthew Kaness, mentioned in the assertion.

“While we are optimistic about the reopening of stores and our customers’ return, the business has yet to recover fully.”

ABG-Lucky, a freshly-shaped device of Genuine Models Team, the manufacturer supervisor which acquired Barneys New York out of bankruptcy, will acquire the mental home of Lucky Brand, the assertion included.

The firm mentioned it experienced been given new funding commitments from some current loan providers to guarantee ample liquidity to fund the company by the closing of the sale.

The assertion did not specify the quantity of commitments been given, including that the firm would run its company throughout the Chapter 11 method.

Lucky Brand, started in Los Angeles in 1990, joins a developing roster of attire stores pushed to bankruptcy by the virus. J Crew Team, JC Penney (OTC:) and Neiman Marcus each and every submitted for bankruptcy in Could.