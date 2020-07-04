Lucky Brand files for bankruptcy as latest retail casualty of coronavirus

Clothing organization Lucky Brand Dungarees is submitting for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it stated on Friday, turning out to be the latest retailer to tumble sufferer to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company stated it experienced entered into a “stalking horse asset purchase agreement” with SPARC Team LLC, which owns models this sort of as Aeropostale and Nautica, for the sale of “substantially all” its functioning property.

This kind of a pact sets a starting up bid or minimally acknowledged provide as a threshold for other prospective prospective buyers if they want to bid.

Lucky Brand approximated each property and liabilities in the selection of $100 million to $500 million, its submitting in the U.S. Individual bankruptcy Court docket of Delaware confirmed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted sales across all channels,” the firm’s interim main government, Matthew Kaness, stated in the assertion.

“While we are optimistic about the reopening of stores and our customers’ return, the business has yet to recover fully.”

ABG-Lucky, a recently-fashioned device of Reliable Manufacturers Team, the manufacturer supervisor which acquired Barneys New York out of bankruptcy, will get the mental house of Lucky Brand, the assertion additional.

The organization stated it experienced gained new funding commitments from some current loan companies to make sure plenty of liquidity to fund the company by way of the closing of the sale.

The assertion did not specify the volume of commitments gained, incorporating that the organization would work its company throughout the Chapter 11 method.

Lucky Brand, launched in Los Angeles in 1990, joins a developing roster of clothing merchants pushed to bankruptcy by the virus. J Crew Team, JC Penney and Neiman Marcus just about every submitted for bankruptcy in May well. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Modifying by Clarence Fernandez)