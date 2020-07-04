Home Entertainment Kelly Rowland: My Husband Is No Longer My Manager; And I Went...

Kelly Rowland: My Husband Is No Longer My Manager; And I Went Broke!

Kelly Rowland is speaking out openly about how she went “broke,” while being managed by her husband Tim Weatherspoon MTO News has learned.

And Kelly claims that the two are no longer working together officially. Now they are now “just” husband and wife, as Tim is no longer her manager.

