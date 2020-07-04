June 30 in sports history: A brief glimpse at Magic kingdom

Here’s a look back at notable sports news on June 30 through the years:

1993: Sheesh, he didn’t even get to visit Space Mountain.

On this date in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Chris Webber was the first pick in the NBA Draft, by Orlando. Ah, this was going to be great for C-Webb, who would be pairing with Shaq in the Magic kingdom!

But the former Michigan star wasn’t in Orlando’s plans. The Magic sent the former Fab-Fiver to Golden State 20 minutes after his selection for No. 3 pick Anfernee Hardaway and three first-round picks.

Still, Webber got lots of love (hugs and such) at the draft from former college teammate Jalen Rose and family members. And he wasn’t bummed at all.

“The hugs weren’t because of Orlando,” he said. “The hugs were because of being No. 1.”