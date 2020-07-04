Joey Chestnut net worth: Updated career earnings, records for hot dog-eating king

Envision a planet wherever you get paid out hundreds of hundreds bucks to take in. For 11-time Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest winner Joey Chestnut, that fantasy is a truth.

Chestnut initially dove into the planet of aggressive ingesting in 2005 whilst he was a scholar at San Jose Condition College. His initially main victory arrived that yr when he ate 6-and-a-fifty percent kilos of fried asparagus in 11 one/two minutes. That yr, Chestnut skilled for his initially Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest and ate 32 hot canines.

By 2011, Chestnut experienced grow to be these kinds of a power on the ingesting circuit that he was ready to stop his complete-time task in design management and centered only on teaching for ingesting competitions. That yr, he received his fifth straight Mustard Belt, awarded to the winner of the Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest.

Considering that then, Chestnut has cemented his standing as the finest aggressive eater of all time. He at this time owns 49 records formally identified by Key League Consuming — amid them are 141 really hard boiled eggs in 8 minutes and 121 Twinkies in 6 minutes — and most famously ate a document 74 hot canines in 10 minutes at previous year’s Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest. His capability to plow via foods has offered him a complete abdomen and financial institution account to match.

Joey Chestnut net really worth: How a lot does he make?

The existence of a aggressive eater might not be glamorous, but it can fork out rather properly. The Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest pays its winners a whopping $10,000 bucks each and every yr, an celebration Chestnut has received 12 times.

In accordance to Celeb Internet Value, Chestnut’s 2019 net really worth is approximated to be $900,000. The web-site also states that the best aggressive eaters can quickly make $500,000 a yr in between a blend of winnings and sponsorships.

Joey Chestnut career earnings

Certain sponsorship information are really hard to occur by, but in 2014 by itself, Chestnut reportedly produced $230,000. His 12 Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest victories have resulted in a put together $120,000 really worth of winnings. In accordance to EatFeats, Chestnut has produced near to $600,000 in his ingesting career given that 2005, and that isn’t going to account for numerous unidentified sponsorship discounts.

Chestnut has currently received 5 activities in 2019, every single with their very own prize cash. The put together purse cash from his five victories — hot canines, croquetas, mutton sandwiches, canteen sandwiches and pepperoni rolls — was really worth $26,500.

Joey Chestnut endorsements

Joey Chestnut has numerous endorsements from a wide variety of businesses, with most of study course staying foods businesses. Chestnut has produced social media posts endorsing Hooters, Hostess, Coney Island IPA and even Pepto Bismol. The Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Netflix, Pepto-Bismol, Aged Navy and Heinz.

Joey Chestnut organization ventures

Chestnut not long ago introduced his initially firm that capabilities a line of condiments. Joey Chestnut Select product line includes Chestnut’s Firecracker Mustard, Boardwalk Coney Sauce and Deli-Model Mustard with costs ranging from $five.00 to $six.50. Income from the on the internet item revenue foremost up to the 2018 Nathan’s Very hot Puppy Consuming Contest benefitted Concealed Heroes, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s program for helping wounded warriors.

Joey Chestnut social media affect

Chestnut isn’t going to use social media all that commonly, but does use it sporadically to advertise appearances at dining establishments or specific foods solutions. His Twitter account has 26.6K followers, and his Instagram profile has 13.9K followers. Most of the images are of him ingesting foods. His Facebook fan web page has 16K followers.

How a lot of hot canines did Joey Chestnut take in in 2019?

Chestnut failed to rather established a new planet document this yr, but he however managed to take in 71 hot canines — and buns — in 10 minutes. His overall was a complete 21 additional than runer-up Darron Breeden’s 50. The sweltering warmth very likely impacted Chestnuts effectiveness.