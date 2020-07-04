Janelle Monae Wants To Cancel Hiphop: It’s Too Misogynist; Only Women Should Rap

Last night, MTO News has learned that soul singer Janelle Monáe said the amount of misogyny in rap music was “infuriating,” adding that “we need to abolish that shit too.”

And in a series of tweets, Janelle asked her fans too basically “cancel” hip hop.

Janelle said: “I really only ever wanna hear women rapping. The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that shit too.”

“Women (black women [in] particular) have been betrayed by the majority of men for far too long. The systems that enable Patriarchy and abusers of power are burning. Either bring gasoline or burn with them.”

She later added: “Y’all can’t wait to call women every bitch, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT.”

