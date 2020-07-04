Italy eyes measures to support auto, tourism industries – PM

ROME — Italy is contemplating fiscal measures to spur investments in the vehicle and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been toughest strike by the coronavirus pandemic, Primary Minister Giuseppe Conte mentioned on Saturday.

Talking at a meeting arranged by the UIL trade union, Conte mentioned the federal government essential to “redefine” tax incentives in favor of environmentally friendly, electronic investments of the long run, including “we must support the worst affected industries such as automotive and tourism.”

The federal government would commence doing work on a detailed tax reform from upcoming 7 days, he mentioned, but did not elaborate.

The automotive business accounts for six.two% of Italy’s gross domestic solution, in accordance to knowledge offered by Fiat Chrysler Cars NV (FCA).

On Friday the Italian Parliament gave the environmentally friendly gentle to a deal of incentives to stimulate income of point out-of-the-artwork combustion motor cars and trucks as effectively as electric powered and hybrid autos, two lawmakers advised .

Italy is the world’s fifth most frequented nation, in accordance to United Nations knowledge, and tourism contributes about 13% to GDP, in accordance to the Planet Trade and Tourism Council.

A single of the world’s worst strike international locations with practically 35,000 fatalities from COVID-19, Italy finished a rigid lockdown two months back and has noted much less than 50 fatalities for each working day for the very last two months.

