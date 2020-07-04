Independence Day Sees Challenges to Privacy, Property and Security, June 26–July 3 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Independence Day Sees Challenges to Privacy, Property and Security, June 26–July 3
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
The U.S. is preparing for its Independence Day tomorrow. New spikes in positive COVID-19 tests will put a damper on some but not all of the traditional fireworks, cookouts and Martina McBride. On the same day, new changes to the Russian Constitution, including those that may allow Putin to stay in power for another 16 years, take effect. In more light-hearted news, pubs will also reopen in the U.K.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.