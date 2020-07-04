Nitasha Tiku / Washington Post:
Ifeoma Ozoma, Aerica Shimizu Banks, and five other former Pinterest employees share examples of company’s failures to address racial discrimination and bias — Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks claim they were underpaid, faced racist comments, and were subject to retaliation for raising complaints.
Ifeoma Ozoma, Aerica Shimizu Banks, and five other former Pinterest employees share examples of company's failures to address racial discrimination and bias (Nitasha Tiku/Washington Post)
Nitasha Tiku / Washington Post: