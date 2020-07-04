How financial stress can impact your daily well being

This article was created by StackCommerce. While Postmedia may collect a commission on sales through the links on this page, we are not being paid by the brands mentioned.

Emotions are what make humans, well, human. They can spark joy or create turmoil in our lives. However, emotions are also inescapable. That’s why it’s so important to know how to manage and control them. More importantly, people need to be self-aware and in touch with those emotions if they want to succeed financially.

For Canadians, one of the biggest sources of stress is money, a government recent report found. By building emotional intelligence, you can set yourself up to better deal with stress.

Here’s how emotional distress can hurt your bottom line.

Financial stress hurts your sleep

When dealing with financial stress, many people struggle with otherwise usual activities. For instance, sleep might not come easy if you can’t pay that bill or make rent. Research has found that 48 per cent of Canadians have lost sleep over financial worries. This stress can outweigh the stress from relationships or work.

Financial stress can hurt your job

Part of what makes money problems so stressful is that you need money to pay bills and meet your obligations. Forty-four per cent of Canadians report that they wouldn’t be able to meet their financial obligations if their pay is late. This is why it’s so important to keep your stress in check. You don’t want to risk losing your job over it. We all need income to get by. Losing sleep, for instance, can hurt your performance at work. Sleep deprivation is real—and can eventually make you less productive, which could exacerbate your financial situation if you lose your job.

