Here’s what Boston’s Fourth of July flyover looked like

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Department of Defense commemorated the Fourth of July with a flyover of Boston and other East Coast cities on Saturday afternoon.

Aircrafts flew over the USS Constitution and Fenway Park to honor cities and sites that played a role in the American Revolution. The planes began in Boston before heading to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, according to a Pentagon news release.

Here are some photos and videos from Boston’s flyover:

The Thunderbirds provided some excitement on 4th of July. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
A B-52 bomber flies over the Citgo sign. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
The flyover started in Boston and went to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Those who caught a glimpse of the planes were in for a treat. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

