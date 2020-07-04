Here’s what Boston’s Fourth of July flyover looked like

The Department of Defense commemorated the Fourth of July with a flyover of Boston and other East Coast cities on Saturday afternoon.

Aircrafts flew over the USS Constitution and Fenway Park to honor cities and sites that played a role in the American Revolution. The planes began in Boston before heading to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, according to a Pentagon news release.

Here are some photos and videos from Boston’s flyover:

The Thunderbirds provided some excitement on 4th of July. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A B-52 bomber flies over the Citgo sign. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The flyover started in Boston and went to New York City, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Those who caught a glimpse of the planes were in for a treat. —Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

✈️❤ Blink and you’ll miss it! Clear skies in Boston allowed for this scenic flyover to be seen and enjoyed by many across the town in celebration of another year of independence!#4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/dcPy3pQ4jz — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 4, 2020

We had a fabulous view today from Cambridge of the Department of Defense Aerial Flyover in #Boston. pic.twitter.com/TcLI6nFoe4 — Tiffany Dowd (@LuxeTiffany) July 4, 2020

[Video] Fenway Park Flyover July 4, 2020. #boston pic.twitter.com/ctLGMdNfxB — Steve Garfield (@stevegarfield) July 4, 2020

Here they are! #BostonFlyover 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hKserNJzY4 — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) July 4, 2020