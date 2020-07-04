Happy Hour 284: iPhone 12 charger rumors, Force Touch on watchOS 7, shifting Arcade strategy

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Developer Transition Kit ARM Mac mini, rumors that iPhone 12 won’t include a charger in the box, Apple Watch losing Force Touch in watchOS 7, Apple Arcade’s shifting game strategy, and new Apple Card features.

