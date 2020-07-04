Happy Hour 284: iPhone 12 charger rumors, Force Touch on watchOS 7, shifting Arcade strategy

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Developer Transition Kit ARM Mac mini, rumors that iPhone 12 won’t include a charger in the box, Apple Watch losing Force Touch in watchOS 7, Apple Arcade’s shifting game strategy, and new Apple Card features.

