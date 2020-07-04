Freeman, three other Braves players have COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is among four players in the organization to test positive for the coronavirus, skipper Brian Snitker said Saturday, according to ESPN.com.

The other three players are pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint and shortstop Pete Kozma.

Freeman, a four-time All-Star, is dealing with a fever and Snitker revealed that it could be “a while” until he returns to action. Smith and Toussaint both have been asymptomatic, according to Snitker.

Losing Freeman could be pretty detrimental to the Braves lineup. The 30-year-old averaged .295 at the plate last season with 38 home runs, 121 RBI and a .938 OPS.

After MLB’s first round of coronavirus testing, it was announced that 31 players tested positive for the deadly virus. That alone has made many players consider their options for the 2020 campaign, and some already have opted out.

Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond are among some of the most notable players to announce they won’t be competing in 2020.

That’s not all, either. MLB’s biggest star, Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout, is considering opting out because he and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child to be born in August. The three-time MVP doesn’t want to risk getting his wife or child sick and is uncomfortable returning to the field with the rising number of coronavirus cases in many states.

Trout also has been in contact with various players around the league, and all are thinking the same thing he is: “Is this gonna work?”