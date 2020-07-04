“Fourth Of July” By Mariah Carey Is Truly One Of The Best Songs Of All Time

First and foremost, the song features some of the most beautiful imagery in popular music. “‘Fourth Of July’ was one of the first songs that I wrote for this album and it’s sort of like ‘Underneath The Stars,’ which was my favorite song from the last album,” Mariah told TV Hits Magazine in 1997. “I wanted to paint a picture, like when you listen to a song and you read the lyrics — it’s very visual in a lot of ways.”