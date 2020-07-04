Four more Newmarch House residents tested for COVID-19

Four Newmarch House residents were tested for COVID-19 yesterday, after showing signs of respiratory illness.

One resident returned a negative result and authorities are awaiting results for the remaining three, a NSW Health spokesperson confirmed.

The news comes after 19 elderly residents of the care facility in Sydney's west died as a result of contracting coronavirus.

It marked one of Australia's deadliest outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last month, NSW Health declared the outbreak officially over.

The deaths have led bereaved family members to undertake legal action against the home's operator, Anglicare.

An employee who contracted the illness but was asymptomatic is believed to have brought the illness into the home.