F1 teams want answers about Ferrari 2019 engine investigation

Rival teams however want answers about whether or not Ferrari’s engine very last period was lawful or not, immediately after an investigation was shut pursuing a non-public settlement with governing physique FIA.

Inquiries were being lifted as to whether or not Ferrari’s gas-movement exceeded its optimum permitted total of 100 kilograms for each hour. Groups argued that this could have been a critical purpose for Ferrari’s notably exceptional velocity on prolonged straights and its outstanding operate of 6 straight pole positions.

“It does sit uncomfortably that there is an agreement that has been entered into about the legality and conformity of a car,” Pink Bull staff principal Christian Horner claimed on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix. “That immediately draws you to think ‘What is in that agreement? What does it comprise of?’ Because obviously a car is either legal or illegal.”

In March, Pink Bull and 6 other F1 teams co-signed a assertion opposing the absence of an rationalization and demanding answers. But the FIA stood business on its final decision and the period was then postponed due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme in the course of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore very last 12 months. (Getty)

4 months later on, concerns stay unanswered.

“It does nothing but promote suspicion when there are private agreements about legality and conformity. The healthiest thing would be to get it on the table so everyone sees what (the agreement) comprised of,” Horner claimed.

“The FIA have said they are willing to do that. It would be great if Ferrari were prepared to do the same, so it puts it all to bed.”

Even though the FIA is now inclined to disclose particulars, it also requirements authorization from Ferrari to do so.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF1000 on keep track of in the course of Working day 3 of F1 Winter season Tests at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Getty)

“In today’s transparent world it would be good to understand what was the case,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed. “But it doesn’t seem like that’s going to come forward from them (Ferrari) anytime soon.”

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff also urged for clarification.

“Good governance is extremely important,” he claimed. “It may well have been good governance (from the FIA) but if you don’t know (what happened) it’s difficult to judge.”

But Ferrari is not organized to share any particulars about the investigation.

“The answer is straightforward,” Ferrari staff principal Mattia Binotto claimed. “It’s confidentiality, it’s intellectual property protection and that’s the reason why we’re not keen to it.”