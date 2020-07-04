Experience Evergreen living in the new condos at Bergen Place at Hiwan

Commence the subsequent chapter of your lifestyle in the gorgeous new condominiums at Bergen Place at Hiwan. These just-designed residences, shown by LIV Sotheby’s Intercontinental Realty brokers, Heather Graham and Sean Endsley, beginning at $490,000, are the best position to contact your personal mountain escape.

The under no circumstances-ahead of-lived-in condominium models are convert-crucial and upkeep-cost-free, a scarce mix in the coveted Foothills group. Bergen Place at Hiwan presents 4 thoughtfully developed ground options to select from. The roomy ground options and modern day mountain modern aesthetic produce an inviting and soothing ambiance you will want to contact your personal. Wonderful finishes these kinds of as quartz and granite counter tops, stylish light-weight fixtures, and electric powered fireplaces elevate the living knowledge right here. What is a lot more, all residences contain non-public patios or decks, air conditioning, significant-pace web, non-public immediate-obtain garages, and significant-conclusion fixtures and finishes.

Handful of condominium communities can evaluate to Bergen Place at Hiwan. Bergen Place at Hiwan is situated in North Evergreen’s Bergen Park in Hiwan, a small travel from the Rocky Mountains and the metropolitan town of Denver. These residences present each mountain living and near obtain to searching, eating, and recreation. Delight in a assortment of trails, open up areas, and leisure routines just measures exterior of your non-public entry entrance doorway. Skip the vehicle and get a leisurely stroll to the close by retailers, grocery retailers, and other suppliers. Be confident to get benefit of the community yoga studios, climbing trails, sculpture walks, and artwork galleries that make this place so appealing.

“When it comes to maintenance-free mountain living, there is nothing like Bergen Place at Hiwan,” stated Graham. “These brand-new homes are the perfect opportunity for homebuyers to find serenity in a colorful, Colorado community without having to worry about upkeep.”

Acquire a digital tour of the unbelievable condos at Bergen Place at Hiwan nowadays by going to bergenplaceathiwan.com.

